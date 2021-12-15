A proposition recalling Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown Sr. failed last Saturday with 60 percent of vote opposing the recall effort.
In the Dec. 11 general election, 101 people voted in favor of recalling Brown, or 40 percent of the vote, while 153 people voted against the recall petition, according to unofficial results released by the Secretary of State’s office.
In light of the outcome, Brown may continue serving as mayor. His term expires in June 2024.
“I want to thank God and I am very pleased and grateful with the outcome Saturday,” Brown told The Ouachita Citizen. “By obtaining over 60 percent of the vote, I believe the majority of our citizens are saying that they are happy with the job we’ve done over the past five years and want to continue moving forward and not go backwards.”
Since August, Brown has faced a recall effort driven by a group of citizens dissatisfied with his performance on the job. More than 450 voters signed the petition in August to hold the election to weigh a mayoral recall.
Brown has claimed some citizens sought to remove him so former Richwood Mayor Ed Harris, who was previously convicted of one felony count of malfeasance in 2009, could seek office again. Harris denied the recall effort was motivated for that purpose.
Citing the costs of holding an election, Brown referred to his critics as causing unnecessary division.
“By the same token the results speak to the overall disenchantment with the individuals responsible for creating this year long issue which will eventually cost Richwood over $6,000 in off cycle election charges and has already divided the community and hurt our reputation,” Brown said. “We now must look to come together, resolve some immediate pressing matters and then work to heal our community.”
