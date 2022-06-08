Public schools cannot survive in the current political climate without gaining the trust of students' parents.
That was the thrust of remarks by Dr. Cade Brumley, state Superintendent of Education, who spoke to members of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club at the West Monroe Convention Center earlier this week.
“Our relationship with parents have been splintered and fractured, so as we move forward, I think school systems and parents around the state can work together to improve relationships,” he said.
Over the course of the COVID- 19 pandemic, parents have learned the value of their students’ teachers while employees of the state school systems have learned how important the parents are, according to Brumley.
“Teachers and parents have done hero’s work in really tough situations,” he said. “I hope that we can improve the relationship going forward.”
Brumley said another area which needs improvement is student literacy. He said less than half of children are reading at grade level when they graduate third grade.
“They’re not proficient and aren’t mastering content,” he said
Poverty and economic conditions contributed to this literacy problem, according to Brumley.
“With literacy we have to go back to the basics,” he said. “We have to go back to things like phonics.
Schools need to reevaluate the purpose of high schools because the concept of graduating high school is different than it was 50 years ago, according to Brumley.
“When a student graduates high school they need not only to graduate with their diploma, but also their credentials, that can lead to a high wage job or an apprenticeship, where they can go straight to work,” he said.
The value of technical occupations and trades over the past few decades has been diminished, according to Brumley.
“Not everyone is going to college, so we have to make sure we’re elevating career education in Louisiana,” he said. “We have to make options available to make sure parents are picking schools that make sense to them. Whatever parents choose in the best interest for their child, if we can make that an informed decision then we should do so.”
