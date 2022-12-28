Michael Tolliver, 57, of Monroe, pleaded guilty last week to one count of money laundering. Tolliver was the owner of Tolliver Oil & Gas, an oil refinery in Monroe.
According to evidence presented in court, Tolliver devised a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration (SBA) and various financial institutions by falsifying the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) Program loan applications and other documents to fraudulently obtain funds through these programs.
Tolliver submitted these documents in the name of Tolliver Oil & Gas and provided false and fraudulent information specifically related to the number of employees and average monthly payroll of the company.
In March 2020, Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the pandemic.
As part of the CARES Act, the SBA provided EIDL, which were low-interest financing to small businesses, renters and homeowners in regions affected by declared disasters.
The CARES Act also provided authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through a program referred to as the PPP.
In May 2020, Tolliver electronically submitted a false and fraudulent PPP application to “Bank 3” in the name of Tolliver Oil & Gas seeking about $664,724 in PPP funds.
In the application, Tolliver certified that the funds would be used “to retain workers and maintain payroll.”
Tolliver falsely represented that the company had 108 employees and that its average monthly payroll was $265,889 and even submitted a fake Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 940 for 2019.
Tolliver signed the PPP application and certified that the application and all information provided in it were true and accurate. In reality, Tolliver Oil & Gas had no employees or monthly payroll expenses. Later that month, Bank 3 disbursed about $664,724 in loan benefits to an account held by Tolliver at “Bank 1.” Using these and other funds, Tolliver made payments on vehicles and other items, including a 2020 Cadillac CT5, 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, two Tissot watches, two Tag Heuer watches, two 2021 Honda Rubicon ATVs and one 2021 Honda Pioneer ATV.
After receiving the $664,724 in fraudulent acquired PPP loan benefits, Tolliver withdrew about $500,065 of those funds in the form of a cashier’s check on June 25, 2020, knowing that the funds were derived from unlawful activity, and deposited them into an account at yet another bank held by Tolliver.
Tolliver faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentencing has been scheduled for May 2, 2023.
The case was investigated by the IRS and SBA. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Reeg of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana and Assistant Chief Justin Woodard of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section of the Department of Justice.
