Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis recently appointed Charles A. Butcher as the director of the Monroe Regional Airport.
Butcher replaces Ron Phillips who served as the airport's director after former Mayor Jamie Mayo appointed him.
Butcher has a career in aviation that spans two decades. Most recently, he served as the Director of Security Access and Ground Transportation Services at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport. There he was involved with the airport’s yearly part 139 and TSA part 1542 inspections.
Butcher also has experience directing large airport projects, including writing the minimum standards, airport emergency plan, and helping with the rewriting of the security plan.
Butcher, who holds a master’s degree in aeronautical science with an emphasis in management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Delta State University.
Butcher is also a licensed pilot and holds an FAA flight dispatcher certificate.
