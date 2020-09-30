West Monroe native Walt Caldwell has announced his candidacy for judge at Fourth Judicial District Court, which includes Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
Caldwell, a local attorney, has a distinguished history of public service in the region, having served as a Ouachita Parish Police Juror and practiced law extensively in Morehouse and Ouachita Parishes, as well as U.S. District Court for over 26 years.
The vacancy on the court’s Division E seat was left in light of Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Amman III’s retirement. Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant also is campaigning for the same seat.
“Our court system is an integral part of our communities and plays a significant role in nearly every facet of our lives. Our judges must possess a good temperament, integrity, impartiality and the requisite scope of experience needed to administer the law ranging from the simplest of civil cases to the most complex criminal matters,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said his qualifications and character will enable him to transition quickly and seamlessly into the role of district judge. He has practiced a wide variety of legal disciplines over his 26 years as an attorney. This includes a focus on both domestic and felony criminal cases, as well as being active in numerous jury trials in the Louisiana District Courts and U.S. District Court. He has also gained substantial working knowledge of the Administrative functions of the parishes and court system by serving on the Police Jury.
Caldwell played a major leadership role on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury when the parish governing authority was embroiled in controversy that led to indictments against some former parish officials. Caldwell was one of the police jurors credited with rehabilitating the Police Jury’s reputation and financial integrity. As the parish finance chairman, he oversaw more than $85 million in public funds.
“Our courts and legal system must do their part to transition quickly and efficiently to address a serious backlog of cases that also affect lives and businesses,” Caldwell said. “I believe my courtroom experience will enable me to play a significant role in moving stalled cases quickly.”
Caldwell is the father of three children, all former West Monroe High School graduates: Madelyn Caldwell McCartney, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; Sarah Caldwell, who just finished a five year enlistment as a seaman in the United States Navy and now enrolled at Louisiana Tech; and Corbin Caldwell, a soldier in the National Guard and a student at LSU.
