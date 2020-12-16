West Monroe attorney Walt Caldwell IV was sworn in as a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court last week.
Fourth Judicial District Court Chief Judge Danny Ellender administered the oath of office to Caldwell during a private ceremony streamed online through Facebook on Dec. 11.
Caldwell secured election to the district court bench in last month's election, after defeating Monroe City Attorney Angie Sturdivant. Caldwell and Sturdivant campaigned for the district court vacancy in light of Judge Fred Amman's decision to retire.
After swearing in Caldwell, Ellender extended his hand for a fist bump.
“You did it,” Ellender said. “Congratulations.”
On his judicial campaign’s Facebook page, Caldwell thanked Ellender and explained the private ceremony was held because of ongoing issues with the COVID-19 pandemic. He could not schedule a large ceremony because of restrictions on large gatherings, according to Caldwell.
Caldwell thanked his campaign manager, John Jones, of Monroe, and his mother, Barbara, for their support during his campaign, noting they would have been unable to attend a ceremony, had one been scheduled.
“Obviously I would want both of them there to see the moment they worked so hard for,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell’s term on the bench begins Jan. 1.
