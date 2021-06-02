Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 151 just south US Hwy 80 on May 26 shortly before 5:30 p.m. that claimed the life of 20-year-old Shane Rieger of Calhoun.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Rieger, was traveling north on LA Hwy 151 and had entered a slight right hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and traveled across the center line into the path of a 2010 Ford Explorer. After impact, the motorcycle overturned ejecting Rieger.
Rieger was wearing an approved DOT helmet. The driver of the Explorer, who was restrained, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths.
