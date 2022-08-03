Several Ouachita Parish School Board members, who are seeking re-election, drew opponents during qualifying last month, setting up a handful of School Board races in the Nov. 8 election.
During qualifying last month, only two members secured re-election without opposition—School Board President Jerry Hicks, representing District D, and School Board member Harold McCoy, representing District E.
In the District A race, incumbent Tommy Comeaux, a Republican from West Monroe, drew one challenger: Karla Bendily, a Republican from West Monroe.
Bendily, the co-owner of a small real estate business with her husband at John Rea Realty, is a mother of three children who attend school in Ouachita Parish. Bendily said she has never worked in the school system before, and that her goal is to get parents more involved in something something.
“Since 2020, parents have become pushed almost completely out of their kids’ lives Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Bendily. “I’ve been very discouraged at the lack of involvement, a lack of communication and a lack of compassion with the parents from the some of the schools and the School Board.”
Bendily said there are three big changes she would like to see in the School Board: respect toward educators, inclusion of parents and discipline in the classrooms.
“I decided to run to show my girls you can do anything you put your mind to, but also to get parents involved again,” said Bendily. “I look forward to and anticipate being a good communicator with the public on what is going on, and I want to be involved in the process of fighting for the kids to have the best opportunities for learning in the safest environment possible.”
Comeaux was unavailable for comment.
In the District B race, incumbent School Board member Shere May, a Republican from West Monroe, will face Aaron Hoyle, a Republican from West Monroe.
May is nearing the end of her first term on the School Board. She has worked in the Ouachita Parish School system for 37 years as a teacher, counselor, principal and director of high schools. May also worked as a board member of the Ouachita Valley Credit Union and said her business experience helped her serve the people of District B.
“My personal experience as an educator and in business have provided me with a unique understanding of all facets of the education process,” said May.
If re-elected, May said she hoped the School Board would be able to upgrade facilities, build new facilities, increase the use of technology in schools and install updated safety systems.
May said she was confident that her district's constituents knew her and knew what she stood for.
“They know that I have worked hard for them when they entrusted their children to me as their child’s teacher, counselor and principal,” said May.
Hoyle, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Group One Realty, said he believed he could serve as a School Board member because he has two children in school and a background in business management and has never worked for the school system.
“Personal relationships and friendships can lead to conflicts of interest and make it difficult to be objective when making decisions,” said Hoyle. “Someone like myself, who works outside the school system, can look at things from a different perspective and make fair decisions more easily.”
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Hoyle directed his remarks at May.
“Mrs. May is a proud former educator and administrator,” Hoyle said. “She has many friendships and personal relationships in the school system that make it difficult for her to make objective policy decisions. As we speak, it could even be said that she has a clear conflict of interest.”
Hoyle did not elaborate on what possible conflict of interest he was referring to.
In the District C race, incumbent School Board member Scotty Waggoner did not seek re-election. Michael Batey, a Republican from West Monroe, and Samantha Fowler, a Republican from Eros will face off in the election.
Waggoner, president of Waggoner Services Inc., an oil and gas service company, decided not to run for re-election because his business required more of his time
“I don’t like to miss anything with the School Board and I sure didn’t like to miss anything with my business,” said Waggoner. “We’re really busy right now. It’s taking up a lot of time I need to be devoting to our business.”
Waggoner said he tried to donate the money he earned from the School Board to the schools.
“I really wasn’t doing this for the money,” said Waggoner.
Waggoner said if Batey had not run, he would have sought re-election. Waggoner said he believed that as the former assistant principal at West Ouachita High, Batey would “absolutely” be a good addition to the School Board.
Batey was a biology teacher and coach for 35 years in several Ouachita Parish schools. His parents and siblings all worked in the school system, too.
“I grew up in education,” said Batey. “I feel like education has always given to me, and I just felt like it was my time to give back. I want to get back to the community.”
As a School Board member, Batey said his first priority would be safety of the children.
“I want the kids to learn as much as they can and have a chance to be successful. To be successful you’ve got to have a good education,” said Batey.
Fowler works in the accounting department of Hunt Guillot & Associates LLC, an engineering firm. She said she has never worked in the school system but has three school-aged children.
“I think there are several changes that need to be made starting with putting the parents back involved with the children’s school,” said Fowler.
In the District F race, incumbent School Board member Dabo Graves, a Republican from Monroe, will face Thomas Ngar, a Democrat from Monroe.
Graves has served on the School Board for four years and has been involved in the school system for 40 years. He said he does the work for the kids, no matter what district they lived in.
“I’ve always been very active in helping schools on both sides of the river,” Graves said. “It doesn’t have to be in my district. If anybody needs something, I try to help get it done.”
Graves took aim at his opponent. Graves commended Ngar as a “good teacher” who taught all three of his children in school, but claimed Ngar was running “for the wrong reasons.”
“I’m running to help the kids, he’s running because he’s got a personal grudge against people,” said Graves. “School Board is a full time job. This is not a part time job. You’ve got to want to do this and you’ve got to love it.”
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to Ngar and received no comment.
In the District G race, incumbent Greg Manley, a Republican from Monroe, will face Reginald Fontana, a Democrat from Monroe. David Bryant, who qualified to campaign, withdrew from the race last week.
Fontana has worked for the school system since 2018 in the transportation department at Sterlington schools. He said that as the father of a Ouachita Parish student, he wants to work with other School Board members to “build bridges for the future.”
“As a successful owner of numerous businesses, I know I have made strong and lasting connections with the diverse communities of Ouachita Parish,” Fontana said.
Manley was unavailable for comment.
