The Ouachita Parish Police Jury signed off on a measure allowing the Caples Water District to incur up to $1.6 million in debt through tax revenue bonds.
The Police Jury acted on the matter during its March 16 meeting. The bonded indebtedness measure was presented to the Police Jury because the parish governing authority created the water district.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the Caples Water District had sought the $1.6 million as a 100-percent forgivable water loan through the Louisiana Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
“As I understand it, there’s a statewide initiative to combine rural water systems, especially those that don’t have the customer base sufficient to become compliant,” Mitchell said. “This loan will allow Caples to become compliant. This benefits the whole Caples system. What the state wants in exchange is for Caples to subsume the Robinson Chapel water system. They’re in the Plum Hill Road area.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit offered the motion to approve the measure.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson seconded the motion.
The vote was unanimous.
