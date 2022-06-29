The spread of purposefully misleading information, or disinformation, was one of the reasons why Dr. Ben Carson says he launched the Washington, D.C. think tank, American Cornerstone Institute.
“It focuses on honest, fundamental pillars that helped us go from a bunch of ragtag militia men to the pinnacle of the world,” Carson said.
Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Development, detailed the origins of his outfit during an appearance at Whites Ferry Road Church in West Monroe last weekend.
Carson gave the disclaimer that he is not politically correct.
“That doesn’t mean that I’m mean, and that doesn’t mean that I try to offend people,” Carson said. “It just means that I don’t try to tie myself into a pretzel trying to make sure that I don’t offend somebody.”
Carson informed the Whites Ferry Road crowd that the press, including media outlets, is the “only business that is protected by the constitution” because the institution is meant to “disseminate unbiased information to the populace.”
The press, however, has failed in that respect, according to Carson.
“How can the people know what their will is when they are getting information that is untrue?,” Carson said.
During his remarks on Saturday, Carson also spoke of his early life and how he began his career in neurosurgery.
He said he realized he wanted to become a missionary doctor when he was eight years-old only to change his mind when he was thirteen, “at which time, having grown up in dire poverty I decided I’d rather be rich.”
“So, at that point, ‘missionary doctor’ was out, and ‘psychiatrist’ was in,” Carson said.
Carson stated that he majored in psychology at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut and met several “incredible” professors such as Sigmund Freud’s daughter, Anna Freud.
Referring to neurosurgeons, Carson said, “When they started talking about the things they could do with the human brain I was just captivated and started moving in that direction.'
He was met with discouragement because there were only eight black neurosurgeons in the world at the time, Carson said.
“I’ll tell you a secret,” Carson said. “God does not dispense talent based on race.”
Carson noted he took to neurosurgery “like a duck to water.”
“It just seemed like such a natural thing to me,” he said.
According to Carson, he began his career as a neurosurgeon, but eventually began specializing in pediatric neurosurgery.
“I quickly learned that no matter how good of an operation you did on those chronic back pain patients, they never got any better until they got their settlement,” Carson said. “With a kid you can operate for 10, 15, 20 hours, and the reward may be 50, 60 or maybe 80 years of life.”
Carson pointed to his mother, Sonya Carson, “who possessed less than a third grade education” worked as a maid. He said she inspired he and his brother Curtis Carson to be good students.
“She wanted something better for us, and she was afraid because of our academic performance, or lack thereof, that we would not have a life better than hers,” Carson said. “She prayed God would give her wisdom.”
His mother concluded that the successful people she worked for did not watch excessive television and were frequent readers, Carson said.
“She came home and imposed that on me and my brother, and we were not happy campers,” Carson said.
Carson said he late came to enjoy reading, especially about incredible people.
“I started to read about entrepreneurs, surgeons and explorers,” Carson said. “I began to understand an important truth, and that is that the person who happens to you in life is you.”
He began to think more about how “we are fearfully and wonderfully made” in the image of God.
“We all need to start thinking about that,” Carson said.
Carson indicated that another issue he had was his “terrible temper.”
“Even though I had turned things around academically, I realized that, with a temper like that, I would never become a doctor,” Carson said.
Carson indicated that during a prayer session he picked up a bible and read verses on the topics of anger and foolishness from the Book of Proverbs.
“I realized the reason I was having so much trouble is because I was selfish,” Carson said. “I realized if I could step out of the center of the circle, let it be about somebody else and look at things from other people’s points of views that I would no longer be angry.”
Carson also thanked the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame, with whom he had spent the morning and previous night, for “getting to truly experience Louisiana, including getting stuck in the mud in an all-terrain vehicle and using a wrench to pull myself out.”
“You can’t pay for an adventure like that,” Carson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.