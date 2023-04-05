Social Security beneficiaries may suffer a 24-percent cut in monthly benefits in another 10 years unless a major change occurs.
That was the outcome U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy suggested during remarks to the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club gathering on Monday. Social Security’s projected insolvency as well as the financial benefits of reducing carbon emissions and making companies “net carbon neutral” were among the topics Cassidy tackled.
“We need to clean up our environment,” said Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge. “Whatever you think about climate change, there are going to be billions put into reducing carbon emissions.”
The dire picture of Social Security’s future which Cassidy drew was based on a February report by the Congressional Budget Office. Under CBO’s long-term projections for Social Security, the balance of the Social Security’s trust funds could be exhausted by 2033.
“Social Security is going broke in about eight years, maybe nine,” Cassidy said. “When it goes broke, people will get a 24-percent cut in the amount of money they receive. There are some people we know who depend on that Social Security check to pay their light bills, their grocery bill.”
“Some people have no other retirement than Social Security,” he added.
Cassidy questioned the positions taken by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump concerning Social Security’s future.
“Both candidates, Biden and Trump, are saying there’s nothing wrong with Social Security,” said Cassidy, referring to the upcoming presidential race.
Biden has not officially announced his re-election campaign. Trump, meanwhile, has scolded other Republican presidential candidates for proposing any changes to Social Security that reduce the program’s benefits.
“I made the mistake of saying we should do something about it,” Cassidy said.
Referring to a proposal along with U.S. Sen. Angus King (D-Maine), Cassidy suggested a bipartisan alternative could protect any cuts to Social Security beneficiaries.
“Let’s create a separate fund, separate from Social, put some money in it, let it grow over a period of time, then put it back into Social, and repeal the law that would cut somebody’s funds by 24 percent,” Cassidy said. “If the stock market goes down, the beneficiary still gets their money. We just took away all the risk from those getting their Social Security check.”
At a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, Cassidy questioned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the Biden administration’s failure to address the 24-percent cut. According to Cassidy, Yellen, Biden and others were content to let Republicans take the blame for any cuts that may happen.
Referring to Biden, Cassidy said, “He is the one who is trying to give everyone a 24-percent cut by not addressing it. It’s a lie to say he’s saying anything else.”
“We need a presidential candidate who takes our big idea,” he added.
