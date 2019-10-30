U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and Bob Casey have introduced a bill to provide parents and prospective students with better information about universities’ histories of hazing in an effort to eliminate hazing nationwide.
The “End All Hazing Act” would require colleges and universities to post on their websites incidents of hazing that took place on campus or within a student organization. Providing this information would improve transparency and assist students in making the best choices for their futures.
“A nationwide standard to inform prospective students and parents of hazing infractions increases transparency and accountability. Choosing a college should be based on the best information about academics, cost, post-graduation job prospects and safety. Isn’t this what we all want?” said Cassidy.
Cassidy’s bill was prompted by the death of Max Gruver, an LSU who died as a result of hazing at a fraternity event in September 2017. Cassidy met with Steve Gruver, Max’s father, and other parents of hazing victims Tuesday in Washington.
The Gruver family launched the Max Gruver Foundation, a non-profit working to end hazing. The foundation reports that more than 200 students have died as a result of hazing.
“We are extremely happy with Senator Cassidy’s support and leadership on End All Hazing Act,” said Gruver.
“We are grateful for his sincere passion backing this legislation honoring our son Max and all the other parents with us that have lost their child to hazing.”
National Greek organizations are also supporting Cassidy’s bill. Dani Weatherford, CEO of National Panhellenic Conference, and Judson Horras, President and CEO of North American Interfraternity Conference, issued a statement:
“We are thrilled to see the bipartisan introduction of the END ALL Hazing Act in the Senate, which is critical in the fight to address and stomp out this issue.”
