The state Republican party's executive committee agreed to censure U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on Saturday after the senator voted with six other Republicans to convict former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection.
The Senate acquitted Trump on the impeachment charge on Feb. 13 on a 57-43 vote. A two-thirds vote was required for conviction. In January, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting a group of people during the then-president's rally on Jan. 6 to wreak havoc at the U.S. Capitol and disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election to the presidency.
In a Feb. 14 column published in The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, Cassidy defended his vote by claiming Trump encouraged a mob to march on the Capitol.
“His rhetoric and actions were clearly intended to prevent a peaceful transfer of power,” Cassidy wrote in The Advocate. “Even as Vice President Mike Pence was being evacuated to a safe location by Secret Service agents because the mob was approaching the Senate chamber, President Trump was calling Senators trying to block certification. A president upholding his oath to 'preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution' would have activated the National Guard and told rioters to go home at the first opportunity. President Trump did not, he waited two hours to ask rioters in the Capitol to leave.”
Though Cassidy voted to convict Trump, Louisiana's other senator, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, voted to acquit Trump. Like Cassidy, Kennedy also is a Republican.
Kennedy argued his job as a sworn juror in Trump's impeachment trial was not to defend Trump's behavior or the behavior of the Capitol rioters or Democrats. The people who trespassed at the Capitol on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted and jailed, according to Kennedy.
“My job is to evaluate the evidence,” Kennedy said. “The merits of the Democrats’ case were not even close. The Democrats afforded the president no due process in the House—no hearings, no investigation, no right to be heard, no defense. No one is above the law, but no one is beneath it.”
Kennedy also questioned whether the impeachment trial should have proceeded in the first place, since Trump was no longer in office when the trial began. Kennedy was referring to the Senate's earlier vote to proceed with the trial in spite of questions about the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.
“We were asked to impeach a guy in Florida,” Kennedy said. “The Democrats never proved jurisdiction.”
Locals also expressed disappointment with the proceedings in Trump's impeachment trial.
Kay Katz, a former state lawmaker and member of the Ouachita Parish Women's Republican Club, said she was disappointed in Cassidy's vote.
“I'm sorry that some Republicans voted to convict,” Katz said. “ The Congress should not have the power to impeach a private citizen to keep them from running for public office. I was raised to believe we were responsible for our own actions. If you committed criminal trespass, you should be prosecuted according to the law. The people who broke into a federal building broke the law. But it is that person's responsibility, the one who committed the crime. So I disagree with the vote and with the Congress' decision to hold that vote.”
Debbie Carso, of Monroe, also objected to Cassidy's initial vote to support the constitutionality of the trial.
“I was very upset about it,” Carso said. “I don't believe he is voting for his constituency. The majority of Louisiana's people are behind Trump. He's not representing the people of Louisiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.