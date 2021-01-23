U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy last week commended the U.S. Supreme Court for its decision to halt the mail delivery of abortion-inducing pills, requiring they be obtained at a medical facility.
“As a doctor, saving lives and improving health care outcomes for all patients is the ultimate goal. Mail-order chemical abortions do neither,” said Cassidy. “Without any medical supervision, these chemical abortions potentially pose severe risk, obviously for the unborn child but also for the mother.”
Last year, Cassidy introduced the Teleabortion Prevention Act which would make it a federal offense for health care providers to perform a chemical abortion without first physically examining the patient, being present during the procedure, and scheduling a follow-up visit for the patient. This legislation builds on the efforts of several states to curtail teleabortion and care for mothers throughout their pregnancy.
