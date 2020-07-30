In his re-election bid, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy drew 14 challengers during qualifying last week, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
After qualifying, Cassidy pleaded with voters to support his re-election campaign to keep Louisiana “red.”
“In the past 6 years, I have done my best to speak for Louisiana families. I’ve successfully worked for mental health reform & addiction services, educational opportunity, flood relief & economic growth,” Cassidy said.
“Today I qualified for reelection to continue the fight for LA families.”
Cassidy is a Republican from Baton Rouge.
Perkins is a Democrat and a U.S. Army veteran.
“I’m proud of my military training at West Point and service in Iraq and Afghanistan, and I’m proud of my work to improve lives and keep people safe in Shreveport,” Perkins said. “I’m happy to compare my service record to Senator Cassidy and his Washington friends who have gone AWOL since this pandemic began.
“Louisianans know all too well how it feels to be left behind by Washington, D.C., and I’m running for U.S. Senate to ensure that Louisiana has a fighter in the Senate who won’t forget us in times of need.”
Peter Wenstrup, a Democrat and classroom teacher, also qualified last week.
“Through my work as a teacher, I’ve learned that the talent in the desks always outweighs the talent at the chalkboard,” Wenstrup said. “We’ve seen that during this pandemic, as small business owners, nurses, teachers, food service employees, and supply chain workers have improvised to find real solutions. It’s about time we elect leaders who understand this, and that is why I, a teacher, am running for the U.S. Senate.”
Other candidates included Beryl Billiot, of Kentwood (no party); John Paul Bourgeois, of Gretna (no party); Reno Jean Daret III, of Metairie (no party); Derrick “Champ” Edwards, a Democrat from Harvey; “Xan” John, of Lafayette (other); David Drew Knight, a Democrat from New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, an independent from Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, of Shreveport (no party); Dustin Murphy, a Republican from Eros; Antoine Pierce, a Democrat from Shreveport; Melinda Mary Price, of Luling (other); and Aaron Sigler, a Libertarian from Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.