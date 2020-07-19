U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) recently commended Amazon.com’s decision to add more seller information for goods sold on their website.
Beginning in September, Amazon will display business names and addresses of sellers in the U.S. marketplace.
“Consumers are safer when they know from where and from whom they are shopping. While Amazon’s decision is a step in the right direction, more needs to be done to crack down on the sale of illicit, counterfeit and stolen goods. Legislation like the INFORM Consumers Act and the SANTA Act bring more transparency to online shopping to better protect consumers from illegal sellers,” said Dr. Cassidy.
Earlier this year, Cassidy and Durbin introduced the INFORM Consumers Act to fight the sale of stolen, counterfeit, price-gauged and dangerous products by requiring extensive transparence of large-volume, third-party online sellers. The bill requires high-volume third-party sellers to disclose the seller’s name, business address, email address, phone number and whether the seller is a manufacturer, importer, retailer or a reseller of consumer products.
