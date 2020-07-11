U.S. Sens. Tina Smith Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Tina Smith (D-MN) recently called on the nation’s health agencies to continue expanded telehealth services beyond the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cassidy and Smith led more than 35 of their Senate colleagues in calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide Congress with a written plan and timeline about any potential changes to Medicare rules governing telehealth.
Through the coronavirus relief package, Congress provided HHS with the authority to waive telehealth requirements for the length of the COVID-19 public health crisis. This has made it possible for patients to continue to receive care without exposing themselves or providers to the risk of COVID-19, and for providers to keep helping patients. Additionally, telehealth has provided a source of financial stability as providers had to delay procedures.
