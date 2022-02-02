Several people associated with the Monroe Eastside gang Young N***a Nation (YNN)—including two suspects in the recent gang melee at Neville High School—have had brushes with law enforcement in recent years, court records show.
After recording arrests for crimes ranging from second-degree murder to aggravated crimes against nature, some YNN members have had their charges dropped completely or their cases closed with a year or two of supervised probation.
The problem of rising crime among youth in Monroe was the subject of a news conference outside the U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Monroe last week.
“In the last two years, I have seen an increase in juveniles arrested for violent offenses, like murder and attempted murder,” said First Assistant District Attorney Holly Jones, with Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office.
One YNN member who allegedly drew a weapon during a fight at Neville’s gymnasium on Jan. 14 was indicted by a federal grand jury last week for illegally possessing a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a gun in a school zone. Montrelle Jones, 20, of Monroe, was found to have a loaded gun in his possession after a group of about 30 people gathered to fight outside the gymnasium during a basketball game.
If convicted, Jones faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, for each of the two counts.
“I have no indication that Neville or any other school is a dangerous school per se, but we do have dangerous individuals,” said Brandon Brown, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. “All of our youth should be free to play basketball. The community should be able to support these athletes in a safe environment.”
From 2018 to 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s office prosecuted 47 firearms-related cases in Monroe. The U.S. Attorney’s office is currently prosecuting 14 cases involving illegal firearms in the Monroe Division alone.
At the Neville incident, a Monroe police officer observed Jones to have a handgun with an extended 30-round magazine when he and other YNN members faced off with members of the Parkview Babies (PVB) gang.
During questioning, Jones said the conflict stemmed from a “beef between the eastside (YNN) and Parkview (PVB) over the double homicide which took place in Parkview apartments in 2020.” Jones indicated his YNN associate, Antonio Hollins, 18, of Sterlington, came to help him.
“Jones also admitted to concealing the firearm at the basketball game for protection once he noticed that several members of PVB were present,” stated the arrest report. “Jones admitted that him and Antonio Hollins (YNN) are both ‘beefing’ with PVB and came to the game together. (It is) apparent that Jones and Hollins came to this location together with the intentions of settling their aforementioned ‘beef’ with PVB.”
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) assisted Monroe police with their investigation of the Neville incident.
“We will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to make that happen by removing some of the most violent and dangerous offenders from our streets,” Brown said. “This is not something new for us, but instead a renewed effort to address the violent crime in the Monroe area to rid our communities of those bad apples.”
According to Monroe Police Sgt. Mike Fendall, nobody was injured at the gang melee at Neville High School and only one firearm was seized.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell said a task force representing local law enforcement agencies met each month with a liaison from the U.S. Attorney’s office to recommend certain cases for prosecution in the federal system.
“Without us working together, there’s no way we can stop what’s happening,” Russell said. “Criminals know no boundaries.”
Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan noted that offenders convicted of federal offenses must serve some 85 percent of their sentences, compared to serving only some 50 percent of a sentence in Louisiana’s prison system.
“The Monroe Police Department is dedicated to working hand in hand with our federal law enforcement partners so that violent criminals have significant and appropriate consequences for their actions,” Zordan said.
The Ouachita Citizen has learned police believe the confrontation at Neville High School was related, in part, to a shooting on Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of South 6th Street that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Roger Lynch.
Police say they have developed suspects in the Lynch case and are in the process of investigating leads.
Meanwhile, some members of the YNN gang are active on social media or actively promote themselves as music artists—some with music videos featuring dramatizations of their lives of drugs and guns in southern Monroe.
For example, in the music video, “Slangin’ Iron,” by Terrikiris “YNN Cooter” Smith, he sings, “slangin’ iron, bullets flyin’, mommas’ cryin, murder one, murder two, that’s a homicide, we got drugs, we got ARs, we got all kinds” while he and his YNN associates flash cash and automatic rifles and handguns. A disclaimer in the video claimed the guns depicted onscreen were only “weapon props.”
Court records show the YNN gang and its associates were present during the fight that occurred at Roy Neal Shelling Sr. Elementary School in March 2020. Some 60 people had gathered at the school’s parking lot that afternoon in spite of the school being closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The scene was captured in a video posted on social media by a local cable services technician.
Terrikiris “Cooter Roo” Smith, 20, of Monroe, was accused of fighting another individual at the elementary school.
Eyewitnesses told authorities the fight took place because Johnny Dean was “previously ‘jumped’ at a ‘First Friday Party’ by the Eastside (YNN),” stated Smith’s warrant. “The witnesses stated moments later several gun shots were fired. (The officer) located two spent .40 cal bullet casings and (one) bullet in the parking lot.”
Smith was charged with engaging in a fistic encounter and sentenced to time served in prison by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Stephens Winters.
Jekorris Williams, 31, of Monroe—an associate of “YNN Cooter” and “Little C” Hollins—also was arrested—for disturbing the peace—after the March 2020 incident at the elementary school. Then-Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter sentenced Williams to time served on the charge.
In March 2021, Williams also was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and carrying of weapons in the presence of drugs among other charges. Monroe police arrested Williams after a street crimes unit investigation based on a tip that Williams was selling drugs from his home.
A search of Williams’ home yielded a large amount of marijuana, THC edibles, two assault style firearms reported stolen. Williams said he had the firearms for his protection. There were five children present at the home at the time of his arrest.
CRIME AGAINST NATURE
In May 2019, Smith was charged with a felony count of aggravated crime against nature.
Monroe police received a complaint about an attack on a juvenile at Kingsway Apartments on Elm Street. The complainant told police that Smith and two of his associates—Devontrae “Trae” Walker and DaMorrius “Little C” Hollins—had chased an 11-year-old child, held him against his will, pulled down his pants and recorded a video of the child’s buttocks and anus.
The complainant said the video was later published to social media. Police obtained a copy of the video and observed the victim to be battered and recorded as described by the complainant.
“The three suspects picked him up, held him and pulled his pants down while one clearly recorded it with a cell phone,” stated Smith’s warrant. “They then stood around celebrating and showing the video to others.”
The district attorney’s office later charged Smith with sexual battery, pornography involving juveniles (two counts) and false imprisonment.
In September 2019, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. Winters, the district court judge, sentenced Smith to six months in prison, with a suspension of sentence in favor of supervised probation for 12 months.
Hollins also was charged with cruelty to juveniles and simple battery, but the charges have since been dismissed because Hollins died in July 2020 after setting off fireworks in the parking lot of Roy Neal Shelling Sr. Elementary School. The fatal injury was self-inflicted and accidental and was the result of shooting a mortar round while holding the tube near his left leg. A witness told police that the victim was lighting a mortar round when it exploded on the victim’s leg.
‘COOTER-ROO’
AND ‘BIG NENE’
Smith and Tynedria “Big Nene” Meneweather were arrested in June 2021 in connection to a shooting in southern Monroe where a vehicle carrying five people was struck by gunfire from an assault rifle. The five occupants of a vehicle involved in the shooting told police that Meneweather was driving Smith around in her car while Smith carried a firearm that looked like an AR-15.
Smith was charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder for intentionally firing on the vehicle carrying the five occupants. A 14-year-old was critically injured in the shooting.
“The firearm contained a long-extended magazine which normally accommodates 30 rounds of ammunition and is difficult to conceal,” stated the July 2, 2021 warrant for Meneweather’s arrest.
In November 2021, Smith pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Walt Caldwell.
Caldwell sentenced Smith to serve eight years at hard labor on the aggravated battery charge, though the judge suspended all but the first nine months of the prison sentence and allowed Smith to serve two years in supervised probation.
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, the district attorney—Tew—paid Meneweather’s company, BBW Promotions, a total of $3,600 for campaign signs and work as a campaign promoter during late 2020 when Tew was seeking re-election, according to state campaign finance records.
Meneweather’s father, Tyrone “K9” Dickens, also engages in political activities and works in the entertainment industry. Dickens’ company also received money from Tew’s campaign.
In September 2021, Tew recused his office from Meneweather’s case in light of her work during his re-election campaign.
Assistant Attorney General Darwin Miller—who previously worked as an assistant district attorney under Tew—is handling the Meneweather case on behalf of state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.
The AG’s office charged Meneweather with illegal use of a weapon last November.
Meneweather previously told police she was not involved in the shooting.
During a July 1, 2021 interview with police, where Meneweather’s attorney was present, Meneweather claimed Smith asked her to drive him to get his hair done. Meneweather claimed she never saw Smith carrying an AR-15 firearm.
“The video shows that the butt stock of the rifle is clearly (visible) above his waistband as he passes in front of Meneweather’s vehicle and enters the right front passenger seat,” stated the arrest warrant. “It’s inconceivable that Meneweather did not see the weapon.”
At the time of the shooting, Meneweather claimed Smith placed two children in her vehicle.
“This was never seen on any video recordings,” stated the arrest warrant.
HOLLINS AND JONES
The two suspects arrested in the Jan. 14 incident at Neville—Hollins and Jones—have a record of arrests for violent crimes involving firearms in Ouachita Parish, court records show.
In April 2021, Hollins was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm after a shooting that occurred on April 5 in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive. At the scene, Monroe police found Rakeem Rayshawn Newell had been shot several times and later died.
A witness riding in a vehicle driven by Hollins said the suspect told him to put his head down and he heard several gunshots. Other witnesses said Hollins possessed a handgun and had pointed it at them.
Hollins admitted to driving around in the area of the shooting but denied pointing the gun at anyone.
Last December, before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Jones, the district attorney’s office dropped the case, declining to prosecute Hollins on either charge.
Jones also is currently facing charges at Fourth Judicial District Court. In May 2021, Jones was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm after Monroe police received a battery complaint from a residence on North McGuire Avenue.
The victim told police that Jones yelled at her, pointed a firearm at her while she was inside a vehicle and threatened to kill her and the other four people inside the vehicle. She also claimed Jones struck her in the face with closed fists.
Witnesses confirmed the victim’s account.
A few weeks later, in June 2021, Jones was arrested again for battering a woman’s head with a handgun, resulting in the victim needing medical treatment at a local hospital. A witness confirmed the victim’s account of the battery.
