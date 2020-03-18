Ouachita Parish and other parts of northeastern Louisiana could finally be included in a legislative package redirecting excess litigation damages from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill to area infrastructure projects.
That would be the case thanks to legislation filed by two local senators to remedy the exclusion of northeastern Louisiana projects from House Bill 578, or the infrastructure bill, during last year’s legislative session.
State Sens. Stewart Cathey and Jay Morris say that was the reason they filed Senate Bill 323.
“Jay and I talked about how unfair it was for northeast Louisiana to be left out of the bill last year,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington. “Just like they did in other regions, we wanted to identify projects that were critical or infrastructure needs.”
The legislation was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, though it could be weeks before the bill is considered in light of the Legislature’s adjournment until March 30 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cathey and Morris’ legislation does not change the funding source for infrastructure projects but removes a prior amendment by former Sen. Jim Fannin. Fannin’s amendment to the bill last year nixed funding for projects in state Department of Transportation and Development districts, including the DOTD’s Monroe district, while setting aside $40 million for rural bridge projects.
“This undoes the amendment that Jim Fannin put in last year for rural bridges and redirects that money to projects in central Louisiana and northeast Louisiana,” said Morris, R-Monroe.
In its final form, the legislation last year included no projects for northeastern Louisiana, provoking an outcry from many in the region. Cathey and Morris’ proposed legislation sets aside more than $43 million for infrastructure projects in the region.
“I thought we should get money for infrastructure projects needed in our area,” Morris said. “Our area of the state was left out with $100 million going to Shreveport and $150 million going to Acadiana and $150-$200 million going to the Baton Rouge/New Orleans area.”
Cathey and Morris said they reached out to public officials, police jurors and legislators across northeastern Louisiana in an attempt to include projects benefiting areas in their districts as well as beyond them.
“It’s not about bringing projects to our specific districts but about bringing projects to our region,” Cathey said. “I don’t care if it’s in my district or if it’s in Katrina’s district (a reference to Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe). I’m not trying to do that. We need projects completed in all our rural parishes.”
Morris said he believed the legislation had “good momentum.”
“I think it will do a lot of good in our area, not just in my district, but all over northeast Louisiana,” he said.
Some of the projects in Ouachita Parish include a project making the Fant-Ewing Coliseum at the University of Louisiana-Monroe handicapped-accessible ($2.5 million), rebuilding the women’s softball facility at Louisiana Tech University ($2.5 million), repairing the Whites Ferry Road Bridge over Cross Bayou ($2.2 million), expanding Steep Bayou sewer infrastructure ($2.5 million), improving the Georgia Street Pump Station in Monroe ($2 million), upgrading the Austin Street Pump Station in West Monroe ($900,000) among others.
Other projects include the repair of the Hwy 577 bridge over Bull Bayou in Franklin Parish ($500,000), repairs to the Hwy 472 bridge over Indian Creek in Grant Parish ($525,000), repairs to Hwy 486 in Jackson Parish, nearly $2 million in repairs to various streets in Morehouse Parish, repairs to Jaggers Lane Bridge in Richland Parish ($320,000), and repairs to Christian Drive/Hospital Access Road in Richland Parish ($300,000) among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.