State Sen. Stewart Cathey (District 33) will serve on the Joint Legislative Committee on Technology and Cybersecurity, as appointed by Senate President Page Cortez.
Cathey joins nine other legislators who are tasked with assisting the legislature as a whole in the evaluation and oversight of matters involving information technology.
The committee is set to hold its first meeting at 10 a.m. March 2, in Baton Rouge.
Cathey also serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural development as well as a member of several other Senate committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.