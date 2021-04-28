A sewer-related cave-in occurred earlier this week at the intersection of Standifer Street and Gordon Avenue.
Gordon Avenue is currently closed at this intersection.
The city of Monroe’s Public Works Department will be conducting a confined space inspection of a manhole this week. Out of an abundance of caution, the Monroe Fire Department will be present during the inspection to ensure the safety of city employees.
The public is advised to seek an alternate route while this closure continues.
