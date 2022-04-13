Patients in our area now have another benchmark to measure safety and treatment quality when researching radiation therapy options for cancer treatment. The Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute (NLCI) announced that it has become a Novalis® Certified cancer center after a rigorous certification process conducted by an independent, third party panel of experts in radiation therapy.
Novalis Certified is an independent accreditation program that promotes the delivery of cranial and body radiosurgery at a level of efficacy and safety commensurate with a very high standard of clinical practice.
“At NLCI, we strive to go above and beyond standard measurements for quality care delivery, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT),” states James Adams, Executive Director. “Undertaking the Novalis Certified review demonstrates clear commitment that all of our physicians, staff and equipment are operating at the highest level of competency and expertise.”
Novalis Certified offers many advantages, which include a review of organizational, personnel, technological and quality assurance requirements.
“We treat many patients each year with our Novalis Radiosurgery Program who are presenting with cancers of the brain, spine, lung, and head and neck,” said Dr. William Zollinger, Medical Director of NLCI. “We have a great responsibility to our patients and their families to not only invest in the best technology, but to invest in the 360-degree review of its implementation and utilization.”
Novalis Certified is steered by the Novalis Circle, a worldwide communication and collaboration network of clinicians developing new ideas and optimizing treatment protocols, that will continue to change the face of cancer treatment.
Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute is a joint venture between Glenwood Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center and provides state of the art radiation therapy to cancer patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.