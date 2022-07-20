The Monroe Chamber of Commerce of Commerce and West Monroe-West Ouachita (WMWO) Chamber of Commerce are currently considering several ways to work together, including a possible merger.
Kristopher Kelley, director of the WMWO Chamber, confirmed discussions of consolidating the two chambers of commerce had begun, though no decisions have been made.
“Right now, we’re surveying our membership to see what is possible,” Kelley said. “Everything’s on the table, including becoming one larger organization.”
The decision was not for the chambers’ board members alone to make, according to Kelley. They would need chamber members to formally vote.
“If we did merge, it wouldn’t be Monroe coming to West Monroe or West Monroe coming to Monroe,” Kelley said. “It would be a whole new organization. It would be a streamline structure, and we wouldn’t forget where we came from.”
The two chambers tried to consolidate in the past with no success, according to Bert Hatten, former mayor of West Monroe, who also owned and published The Ouachita Citizen for two decades.
“We tried a merger with Monroe many years ago and it didn’t work,” Hatten said.
Roy Heatherly, President and CEO of the Monroe Chamber, agreed with Kelley that consolidation could be beneficial for the community and said he’s a “huge proponent” of the idea.
“From my experience over the last year, everything that we’ve done together has been beneficial,” Heatherly said. “The river is a uniter, not a divider.”
Heatherly said he had no concerns about the public’s response or chamber members’ response to the idea.
“We are a member-oriented organization, so we move in the direction of our membership. They’re the ones who will ultimately decide,” Heatherly said. “I’m not concerned at all because the membership will have our best interest at heart.”
He also framed the proposal as a good idea from a business standpoint. The two chambers would be able to pool their resources and do a better job of promoting the community overall, according to Heatherly.
“It doesn’t matter where you live, you’re going to do business with people from across the bridge,” Heatherly said. “We work against each other when we’re not unified.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.