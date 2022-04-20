The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently announced their mutual support of a proposition in the April 30 election to renew a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the parish prison.
The prison, Ouachita Correctional Center, houses some 1,140 inmates at a complex on U.S. Hwy 165 South, including anyone arrested by law enforcement in Monroe and West Monroe.
The tax proposition—which has been levied by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for years—failed last fall after some 56 percent of voters rejected the OCC millage.
“The Chambers are pleased to unite in their support of this renewal on the ballot. We believe it is important that this initiative is renewed as the facility is well run by the OPPJ and Sheriff,” said Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of the WMWO Chamber of Commerce. “This renewal, on the April 30th ballot, will be essential for the Police Jury to ensure continued, uninterrupted operation of the OCC.”
Early voting continues until April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters’ office. The Registrar of Voters is at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe.
Early voting also will be conducted at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe until April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As of Tuesday, 409 people had cast an early vote for the April 30 election.
The law requires the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to provide a parish jail and requires the sheriff to operate that jail.
“The Sheriff and the OCC staff continue to efficiently run our jail. This vote, a yes vote, is so critical to our Parish,” said Roy Heatherly, President and CEO of Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
