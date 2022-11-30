The portion of state Highway 3033 closed for the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project will remain unavailable to the public until late spring 2023.
Residents in the Cheniere Lake area learned the bad news earlier this week when state officials informed them the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project had stalled.
The project’s completion date has fallen back several times since beginning in 2021. The project was originally expected to be completed earlier this summer but was delayed until December and now has no completion date.
“I think it’s probably going to be late spring or summer,” said state Sen. Jay Morris. “But we know where we live. It’s Louisiana and it’s fixing to start raining a lot. I don’t want anybody to leave here with expectations that this thing is just going to happen immediately.”
Morris joined other local and state officials on Monday for a meeting updating the Cheniere Lake Citizens Advisory Committee about progress on the Cheniere Lake bridge and dam project.
Marshall Hill, a district engineer administrator for the state Department of Transportation and Development’s Monroe office, said the project might be done before summer next year, but only if there were no weather delays.
The $9-million project hit a snag in September when the new dam suffered a breach. At the time, Hill estimated the cause of the breach would be known within two weeks. At Monday’s meeting, he said the cause still had not been determined.
Several citizens at the meeting questioned DOTD’s attempts to discover the cause of the breach.
“We did hire a geotechnical team to review it,” Hill said.
“When they get finished with their findings, it will be available. I will not speculate why it occurred. If I get into finger pointing at the consultant, there’s a chance it’s going to break down and it’s not going to get completed.”
Hill said the project would not restart with an entirely new design. The plan, he explained, was to back fill the dam with a type of clay which would have a higher plasticity index than the previous clay used and would disperse water rather than absorb it.
“If we can get out there and do it before the Ouachita River backs up into it, you’re not talking about very long to do it,” Hill said. “You’re talking about maybe a couple months-worth of work.”
One citizen in the audience replied, “Nothing’s been done for eight months.”
Hill said it was taking some time to find the right type of clay.
He said about 15 different pits in the area had been tested and only two had material that looked promising.
“What we don’t want to do is just go and try to put material back in and it happen again,” Hill said.
Several citizens voiced complaints about traffic congestion on Elkins Road, which connects to Hwy. 3033 on one end and Hwy. 34 on the other and is used as a detour. One resident asked whether DOTD would resolve the traffic problem on Elkins Road where he reported seeing several accidents.
State Rep. Foy Gadberry assured residents he had spoken to Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell about the matter.
“He said, ‘We’ll do whatever somebody wants us to do,’ so it falls back on the Police Jury to make that decision,” Gadberry said. “Traffic on 34 is detrimental, but you’ve got to get that traffic off Elkins also.”
According to Ouachita Parish Police Juror Jack Clampit, the Police Jury considered installing a traffic light as well as hiring a deputy to direct traffic.
“Any time you move that many cars into the same road there’s going to be some accidents,” Clampit said. “They were worried about the deputy’s safety, standing out in the middle of that road. And quite frankly I can’t argue with that.”
Clampit said it would cost some $2 million to repair Elkins Road.
“In Ouachita Parish, we have $1 million a year to spend on roads,” Clampit said.
“Who’s willing to pay more taxes to get new roads? Because I’ll put it on the ballot if y’all want to pay more taxes.”
One woman asked whether Ouachita Parish would receive any federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, otherwise known as President Biden’s $1-trillion infrastructure bill.
“That money can’t be spent on roads,” Clampit said. “It has to be spent on water, sewer — There’s about five things you can spend it on.”
Hill confirmed there was no way to open the closed section of Hwy. 3033 while the project was still underway.
According to Marshall, the plan for the dam’s repair from geotechnical consultants should be done within the next week.
“Marshall Hill has worked great with the parish,” Clampit said. “He’s been our friend throughout this process. There’s only so much he can do. The contractor has done all they can do — Maybe it wasn’t the right thing, but they’ve done it in good faith.”
