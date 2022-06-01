Reconstruction of the state Hwy 3033 bridge and Cheniere Lake spillway could be completed this fall and open to the public by December, parish officials say.
Diverting water to the new Cheniere Lake spillway is the next step in the state Department of Transportation and Development’s $9.5-million project to completely replace both the Cheniere Lake spillway and attached bridge on LA 3033, according to Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit.
Cheniere Lake, a man-made lake, is the largest body of water in Ouachita Parish.
According to Clampit, the project's seven-month final phase involved pulling the remaining gates from the old spillway to lower the lake's level by three additional feet.
“This is to divert the water from the old spillway to the new spillway,” Clampit said. “At the same time they’ll dig a new channel out to a nine foot channel in the lake so that from now on all the water will run through the new spillway.”
With water diverted to the new spillway, the old spillway could be demolished. Clampit said this step would be followed by construction of the new bridge.
“The new spillway is almost finished,” Clampit said. “Then they'll start on the bridge. Hopefully we’re going to be traveling this year in December, and we’re going to be putting water back into the lake.”
According to Clampit, residents should not worry about the condition of the lake.
“You can’t drain Cheniere,” he said. “Even at the lowest point, it’s going to have somewhere around 2,000 acres of water. We still have a place for the fish to go. Some of it’s going to be shallow.”
According to Chris Wing, with DOTD's Monroe office, the state would build “coffer dams” after diverting water to the new spillway.
“We’re going to build coffer dams around the old area to block the water from getting into the area we’re trying to demolish,” Wing said. “We’re about a month away from that."
The project was likely to stay on schedule, according to Wing.
“At this point, we’ve had some challenges making sure we can agree on the way forward,” he said. “The contractors are asking us to find better ways to do things that might save a little time here and there.”
Wing said two aspects his team are being asked to evaluate at this point are the size of “coffer dams” and the possible removal of materials from the old spillway.
Wing said weather conditions also would influence whether his team stays on track for December.
“It looks like it’s going to be a relatively dry summer, that’s going to be advantageous,” he said.
