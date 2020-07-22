A project replacing the state Hwy 3033 bridge and Cheniere Lake spillway could begin early next year in light of a new agreement between the state and Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
In July 2019, the state Department of Transportation and Development, or DOTD, announced its commitment of some $4 million to replace the bridge and spillway at Cheniere Lake. Since March 2016 when severe flooding damaged the bridge and led to an extended draw-down at the lake, parish officials have urged state officials to repair the bridge and spillway. Police jurors have frequently noted the parish did not have enough money to pay for the project and would depend on the state to cover the project’s costs.
“It’s something we’ve worked on for a long time,” said Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit, who represents the Police Jury district that includes Cheniere Lake. “We agreed with the plans, and that they will pay for it and we won’t be out a dime.”
Cheniere Lake, a man-made lake, is the largest body of water in Ouachita Parish.
State Sen. Jay Morris and state Rep. Foy Gadberry were instrumental in ensuring the project advanced at DOTD’s offices, according to Clampit.
Morris and Gadberry told The Ouachita Citizen they regularly spoke with DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson about the project’s progress and informed parish officials about some of the project’s challenges.
“There was a little bit of a glitch with some land that needed to be acquired,” said Morris, R-Monroe. “It’s being handled.”
“I am cautiously encouraged,” Morris added.
Morris — like Clampit — was alluding to the project’s controversial history, including the state’s previous commitment of $9 million to replace the bridge and spillway. The state later reneged on that agreement.
“We’ve been assured the money is there, so there shouldn’t be problem this time,” Clampit said.
Clampit noted the project’s design had continued to change shape since December 2019.
“It’s a totally different design,” Clampit said.
Gadberry said the design changes also affected the project’s schedule.
“They had to change the schedule because of some modifications to the bridge and the spillway structure, and that put the bids off until September,” said Gadberry, R-West Monroe. “We’re anticipating it being bid at that time, probably awarded in October and under construction a month or two after that.”
“Hopefully, they’ll stay on schedule,” he added.
On another front, the Police Jury agreed to task Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, to prepare Cheniere Lake park’s Area 6 for sale.
According to Clampit, the proceeds from selling the land in Area 6 could be used to pay for pavilions, restrooms or other amenities in the Cheniere Lake park’s other recreational areas.
“We closed Area 6 a while back,” Clampit said. “I would like the option of selling that particular area.”
