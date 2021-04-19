The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has scheduled a public auction to sell surplus property.
A parcel of land known as the Area Six Park at Cheniere Lake has been closed for several years and Jury Attorney Jay Mitchell said there has been no intention of reopening it.
Area six consists of 5.43 +/- acres that juts out into Cheniere Lake and has water frontage on three sides. It is located at the end of Little Lake Road in West Monroe. The acreage is covered with large scattered pine and has an existing boat ramp.
The Babb-Taylor Auction Group will conduct the auction May 1, at the Hampton Inn at 601 Mane Street in West Monroe. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the auction at 11 a.m. A property viewing will be held on-site May 1, from 8-10 a.m.
For information, contact Keith Babb at 318-366-7365 or Dusty Taylor at 318-245-8800 or see keithbabbauctions.com or taylormadeauctions.com.
