To all of our members and friends: It is with regret and disappointment that we will be temporarily closing the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum.
Weekly we have many visitors from out of state and internationally, so out of concern for our community we feel it is in the best interest of all concerned to close the museum at least this week and possibly longer. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and we will seek the advice of state and local health agencies on when it will be safe to allow our visitors back into the museum.
Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to seeing you when this crisis is over. If you have scheduled an event or field trip we hope that you will reschedule your visit as we look forward to seeing you and sharing with you the many fascinating stories of the men and women who have served and are serving this great country.
For any questions, please leave a message at 318.362.5540 and staff will return your call as promptly as possible.
