The state Supreme Court congratulates Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson as she retires on Dec. 31, 2020, marking the culmination of over three decades as a distinguished jurist and a 26-year career on the state’s highest court.
Johnson served as the 25th Chief Justice in the Court’s history, the first African American Chief Justice, and the second female Chief Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court.
When asked how she will spend her retirement, Johnson said, “I’ve been a lawyer for over 50 years, a judge for 36 years including 26 at the Supreme Court, and a Chief Justice for almost 8 years; it has been a privilege to serve the citizens of the great state of Louisiana; I intend to see what retirement is like before going on to new challenges.”
A graduate of Walter L. Cohen High School in New Orleans, where she was valedictorian, and Spelman College in Atlanta, Chief Justice Johnson developed a passion for assisting others through law while working summers with attorneys of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, working for the integration of public schools in the south.
Earlier this month, Chief Justice Johnson was honored by her fellow justices and the Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society with the naming of the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum, which is located on the first floor of the Supreme Court courthouse, to carry her legacy forward.
Johnson said she hoped to be remembered for applying the law with fairness, turning a non-biased eye to each case that came before her, treating all with dignity and respect, and shining a light on the problems of mass incarceration in Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.