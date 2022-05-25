The Children’s Museum will officially welcome the start of Summer on Wednesday, June 1st. The day will be filled with activities, crafts, special guests and end with a FREE outdoor family movie in the front parking lot. Summer hours begin: Tuesday -Friday 9am to 4pm and Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm. Admission is $6 per person for everyone ages land up.
Summer Kick Off Schedule:
10:30am A representative from the City of Monroe Mayor’s office will officially announce Summer has begun at The Children’s Museum and give out FREE popsicles to all visitors in attendance.
11:00am The Ouachita Parish Public Library will be here for storytime and share information about the Summer Reading Program. Visitors can sign up for a library card too.
11:00-2:00pm The Louisiana Purchase Zoo will bring some of their Zoo buddies so visitors can get an up-close encounter with the animals. 2:00pm Our friends from The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens will be here with Coke floats and information on their Summer fun.
All day long: Lemonade-compliments of Newk’s Eatery, Summer crafts, games, bubbles, and chalk art.
7:00pm A FREE Outdoor Family Movie in the from parking lot.
Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the Summer movie Lilo and Stitch Gates opens at 7:000pm and the movie begins at dusk.
The Children’s Museum is located at 323 Walnut Street in Monroe. For information on all our Summer camps and events, visit our social pages, call us at 318-361-9611 or visit our website at nelcm.org
