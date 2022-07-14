CHRISTUS graphic

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System plans to host its 37th annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion on July 17 at Highland Medical Center in Shreveport.

The reunion is expected to celebrate NICU graduates from 2 to 4 p.m. in the West Wing Conference Room. Families that had babies at the CHRISTUS Highland NICU anytime since 2015 or CHRISTUS Schumpert NICU since 2014 are invited to attend and reconnect with other NICU graduates, nurses, physicians and staff.

The reunion was virtual for the past two years due to COVID restrictions.

“We are so excited to be able to connect with these families in person again,” said Christy Bailey, NICU Clinical Director. “We are so proud to have been a part of each child’s journey from the beginning.”

This year’s theme is “Life is Sweet with You.”

