The Bastrop City Council entertained a citizen’s complaint last month about the leadership of the Bastrop Police Department in light of the city’s ongoing search for a new police chief.
At the City Council’s regular meeting on Oct. 19, Ricky Anderson questioned the conduct of Bastrop Assistant Police Chief KeeSonya Lynch and former Bastrop Police Chief John Evans.
Evans retired from the position of police chief in July, after serving in the office for 11 days. Bastrop Police Capt. Carl Givens has served as the department’s provisional police chief, though Mayor Betty Alford-Olive recommended Givens serve in that capacity permanently.
In August, the City Council voted, 2-1, to appoint Givens as police chief, but the vote failed because it did not represent a majority vote of council members, according to then-City Attorney Ricky Smith, who has since resigned. Olive has questioned Smith’s account.
The City Council is currently waiting for the state Attorney General’s office to offer a legal opinion on the situation.
Addressing Olive during the City Council’s meeting, Anderson said, “When you was elected the first female mayor, and black at that, we as the community was impressed.
“I felt the criminals would be on the run. Who was I kidding? With no chief in a dysfunctional police department, who are we kidding?”
Anderson told the City Council he also delivered a copy of his complaint to the Bastrop Civil Service Board on May 3. In July, the Civil Service Board voted to take no action on Anderson’s complaint.
Anderson claimed the Civil Service Board should have notified him of two hearings held to discuss his complaint.
“When the evidence is there, you can’t dispute it but when the evidence isn’t there, you must explain,” Anderson said. “Mayor Olive, with all due respect, did former acting Assistant Chief of Police KeeSonya Lynch violate—”
Olive interrupted Anderson before he could finish his question.
“Just a minute, just a minute, just a minute,” Olive said. “We don’t need to go into discussing personnel issues in a public forum.”
“I respect that but I’m asking a question only,” Anderson said.
“Let us not discuss personnel matters,” Olive said.
“I’m not discussing personnel issues,” Anderson said.
“Mr. Anderson, go on to your next item please,” Olive said.
Before he was interrupted again, Anderson said, “Mayor Olive, did insubordination play a role in the former Chief of Police John Evans’—”
Olive informed Anderson his time to speak was up unless he agreed to speak about a different matter.
“I ask you Mayor to appoint the Chief of Police with truth, fairness and honor,” Anderson said. “I ask this board to take a bigger stand to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Bastrop.”
None of the City Council’s members weighed in during the discussion.
