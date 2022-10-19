The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted Monday to approve a liquor license for Arena Billiards Bar and Grill in West Monroe, despite citizens’ pleas the license be revoked.
Earlier this year, the Police Jury revoked the local liquor license from the same property. A new owner, Bal Dahal, took possession of the bar.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the Police Jury previously revoked the liquor license because the owner of the building and land, Joshua Hoff, had found another person, George Walker, to obtain a liquor license for the business when “in fact, the ineligible person was running the show.” Walker was leasing the building from Hoff, according to Mitchell.
“I have no reason to believe the new owner is going to be a stooge or a dupe for this person,” Mitchell told the Police Jury. “If they are, however, we’ll be back before you. I’ll contact the state of Louisiana and ask that the permit be taken again.”
Barry Bass, a West Monroe resident, said Hoff had repeatedly violated laws concerning alcohol and had gotten others to help him over the years. Mitchell said the Police Jury was previously unaware of such activity, though the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control revoked the property’s state liquor license in May of this year because of an investigation that concluded Hoff was the one actually running the business.
“Nothing’s going to change if they’re just putting somebody else in his spot,” Bass said. “How many licenses have been issued to that place? None of them have been in the owner’s name, and the owner is part of the day-to-day operations. So he can just keep doing whatever he wants to do and as long as he can just sweep that guy over there and put another guy in his place y’all will keep giving him his license.”
Ralph Funderburg, who previously leased the business under Hoff, agreed with Bass that nothing would change.
“He’s not going to change,” Funderburg said.
Mitchell said the revocation of the liquor license was supposed to last for one year. The ATC had agreed that if its investigation into Dahal’s connection with Hoff showed no reason to believe history would repeat, the state would withdraw the order, according to Mitchell.
Dahal already operates several businesses with alcohol permits in the area.
“He’s always been compliant with the rules,” Mitchell said. “We just want people to follow the rules and this place has had a history of questions coming up from time to time.”
Mitchell recommended the Police Jury issue the liquor license contingent upon the transfer of ownership, which was expected to take place Tuesday—as well as any “all-clear” from the state.
“If the state OKs it, there’s no good reason to deny it,” Mitchell said.
In other news, the Police Jury voted to spend $391,436 on a nearly $1.6-million project to improve Lonewa Road in Monroe.
Funding for the rest of the project—$1,174,307—is expected to come from a grant that the Police Jury received from the Delta Regional Authority through the state Economic Development Assistance Program. According to Police Juror Larry Bratton, the grant was focused on the economic development for Gardens of Somerset, a retirement community in Sterlington.
“This is going to provide a nice boulevard to go through that particular area,” Bratton said. “It’s going to be great access for that community. We’ve got all the different communities willing to pitch in. Everybody’s excited about it.”
The project would widen a segment of Lonewa Road, which services several businesses as well as the assisted living community, Gardens of Somerset.
