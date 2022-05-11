The city of Monroe recently appealed a local civil service board’s decision to suspend Monroe police officer Reggie Brown for 90 days without pay instead of terminating him for dishonesty and insubordination.
A Fourth Judicial District Court judge will consider the city’s appeal.
In March, the Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board reinstated Brown—who had been terminated in November 2020—as an officer at the department where he now works as a sergeant in the patrol division.
Instead of upholding Monroe Police Chief Victor “Vic” Zordan’s decision to terminate Brown, the Civil Service Board imposed a 90-day suspension without pay.
In April 2020, Timothy Williams complained that former Monroe Police Cpl. Jared DeSadier beat him and kicked him while he was lying on the ground and handcuffed during an arrest. DeSadier has since resigned from office and now faces felony charges of malfeasance in office and second-degree battery.
The city contended a polygraph examination indicated Brown waited to act on Williams’ complaint for personal gain. Last year, Brown was serving as the department’s interim police chief under then-Mayor Jamie Mayo, who sought re-election. Brown did not forward Williams’ complaint to State Police until after Mayo lost the election to businessman Friday Ellis, according to Zordan.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the Civil Service Board’s legal counsel, said the board agreed Zordan acted in good faith by disciplining Brown but “the punishment was not commensurate with the offense.” For that reason, the Civil Service Board reinstated Brown and imposed only suspension without pay for 90 days.
According to the city’s April 18 appeal, the Civil Service Board’s decision to impose suspension “implicitly entitled Brown to backpay starting from the end of his suspension.”
“The Board’s ruling failed to consider that, in permitting backpay in this case, Brown was effectively allowed to profit from his misdeeds,” wrote Alexandria attorney Joshua Dara Jr.
Dara, with the law firm of Gold, Weems, Bruser, Sues & Rundell, represented the city at Civil Service Board hearings.
“Brown sought only exoneration before the Board. Brown did not seek a lesser penalty or provide any evidence in favor of a lesser penalty,” Dara wrote. “The Board did not advise the parties that it was considering a lesser penalty or seek any evidence concerning the penalty to be imposed. Under the circumstances of this case, where the policy violations were sustained and no evidence was introduced in mitigation, the Board’s modification of the punishment was arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.”
Brown’s attorney, Pamela Harper, of Minden, also filed a notice of appeal, asking the court to overturn the Civil Service Board’s ruling and reverse all disciplinary measures.
“Mr. Brown’s termination should have been reversed without the 90-day suspension without pay, and he should have been reinstated to his employment with his full pay retroactive to the date of his termination,” Harper wrote.
Brown’s polygraph examination, which reportedly lasted more than two hours, contained three questions pertaining to the claims against Brown:
“Did you discuss with anyone about delaying sending the Williams case to LSP [Louisiana State Police] because of the 7/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayor Election?”
“Did anyone tell you to delay sending the Williams case to the LSP because of the 07/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayoral Election?”
“Did you delay sending the Williams case to the LSP because you didn’t want to send the Williams case to the LSP before the 07/11/2020, City of Monroe Mayoral Election?”
During the polygraph, Brown answered, “No,” to each of the three questions.
