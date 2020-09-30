Monroe City Attorney Angie Deal Sturdivant officially launched her campaign for the Fourth Judicial District Judge, Division E, in the election to be held Nov. 3.
A lifelong Republican, Sturdivant touted her experience as a prosecutor and civil litigator, civic leader and community volunteer running to serve Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes.
“In my practice and when in the courtroom,” Sturdivant said, “I treat everyone the way I would expect to be treated - with dignity, fairness, and a stern respect for our laws and constitution. I’m running for District Judge with those same high expectations for our courts here in Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes – to bring respect, fairness and civility to a system that truly delivers justice. With more than a decade of experience maintaining law and order for Northeast Louisiana’s largest city, I’ve got the experience the job requires. But more importantly, as a lifelong citizen of this community, raised with our solid values, I’ve got the character the job demands.”
The Division E seat on the District Court is currently open, with Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Fred Amman III retiring at the end of his current term. West Monroe attorney Walt Caldwell also is campaigning for the same seat.
Sturdivant has worked as a public official in Ouachita Parish for the past 11 years. She began her legal career with the city as a prosecutor in Monroe City Court where she worked for two years. She was promoted to City Attorney in 2018. Now, Sturdivant serves as the chief legal advisor for the city, its mayor, and its City Council. Angie also oversees the legal department, which has an annual budget in excess of $900,000 and a 12-person staff.
A member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe, she serves as a member of the Church’s Children’s Council and the Church’s Pre-school and Daycare Board. She has also served as a Team Member for Charis Methodist Women’s Retreats.
Born and raised in Ouachita Parish, Sturdivant is a graduate of West Monroe High School, followed by Louisiana State University, where she earned a degree in Political Science. She went on to study law at Southern University Law Center, where she earned her Juris Doctorate in May of 2009.
Angie Deal Sturdivant is married to Jeremy Sturdivant, has one son, Brooks, and a step-son, Landon. Brooks will be starting second grade at Lexington Elementary in the fall while Landon will begin optometry school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.