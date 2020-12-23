The Monroe City Council approved the appointment of a former mayoral candidate to the Interstate 20 Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors earlier this week.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the City Council approved City Councilman Carday Marshall’s appointment of Fredrick Louis to the I-20 board.
Louis was a candidate for mayor earlier this year. Louis finished fourth place with four percent of the vote. Mayor Friday Ellis prevailed in the primary election with 52 percent of the vote and was sworn into office in late July.
Louis is a local minister and former mathematics teacher.
Marshall explained he chose Louis as his appointee because of Louis’ educational background.
“He’s always had a passion to work in the community,” Marshall said.
When asked what qualified Louis to serve on the board of an economic development corporation, Marshall said, “He does a lot of extensive research on the city and city policies.”
Louis is expected to replace Rowena Sledge on the I-20 board. Sledge’s term on the I-20 board recently expired, city documents show.
After the meeting, Louis told The Ouachita Citizen he was currently self-employed, providing services like tutoring and test preparation.
“I’m a school teacher,” Louis said. “I’m just not teaching this year. I’ll be back next year.”
The Ouachita Citizen asked Louis what career experience qualified him for service on the I-20 board.
“Just as an entrepreneur, you get the city from a different perspective,” Louis said. “You get to see the inner workings on how to best use the revenue that we generate to make Monroe a more attractive city.”
Ellis said he supported Marshall’s appointment and welcomed Louis as a fellow I-20 board member.
“We welcome his talents, his voice and are proud to get to work with him,” Ellis said.
