Candidates vying to represent four districts on the Monroe City Council pledged earlier this week to monitor flood prevention efforts and to enhance public safety initiatives in the city, if elected.
The candidates fielded questions about those subjects and more during the candidates’ forum hosted Monday evening by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and KEDM 90.3 at the Monroe Civic Center.
Most candidates appeared to agree that flooding, public safety, litter clean-up and economic development represented the greatest challenges to the city over the next four years. The candidates’ answers were divided on other subjects, whether the city needed a new arena or whether the city should try to recruit a casino.
The municipal primary election is April 4. Early voting will take place in the last week of March.
DISTRICT 2
In the District 2 race, City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, a Republican, will face Jackie Slack, a Democrat.
Ezernack touted her previous work for the district and reported other successes such as the number of new businesses, new jobs and homes that had cropped up in District 2.
“There’s been a lot of progress since 2010,” Ezernack said. “We’ve expanded business, both large and small.”
Slack said she was familiar with governmental operations through her work as a contract services administrator.
“I am running because I want to make a difference,” Slack said. “I don’t want to just make a difference. I want to make a meaningful difference.”
Ezernack and Slack’s answers were at odds when the questions turned to the need for a new arena or how to retain employees of large companies like CenturyLink.
In recent years, Mayor Jamie Mayo has urged the public and local businesses to support an endeavor to build a new arena instead of simply restoring or expanding the Monroe Civic Center. Such a project could cost as much as $100 million, according to some estimates.
Concerning Mayo’s new arena proposal, Ezernack voiced her support.
“I hope that will come to fruition,” Ezernack said. “Our sales tax is flat. We need some kind of driver to increase that without placing a burden on our citizens.”
Slack pointed out that no feasibility study on a new arena had been completed, though the city commissioned one in 2017.
“I would like to know what the constituents of District 2 want,” Slack said. “As far as a new arena, I don’t know that it is needed at this time.”
Later, when asked how the city could retain employees of large companies, Slack said the area needed more night-time activities for adults and more entertainment opportunities for children.
“We need to do something to attract,” Slack said. “We need more entertainment. There’s nothing to do in Monroe. We’re attracting people who want things to do after six o’clock. There has to be something for them to do. There has to be something for their children to do.”
Ezernack appeared to oppose Slack’s comments, arguing that people in Monroe should simply promote the city in a more positive way.
“What influences decisions from afar is how we talk about ourselves on social media,” Ezernack said.
Ezernack referred to how people in the community spoke of Monroe on social media, making what she called negative comments without offering any positive comments.
“We could do a better job of doing that type of thing,” Ezernack said.
DISTRICT 3
In the District 3 race, City Council Chairman Juanita Woods will face Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin in the primary election. Both candidates are Democrats.
Woods pleaded with voters to re-elect her so she could continue representing the district’s concerns because her work was incomplete.
“I need four more years to continue working for you to make this a better place to live, to grow, to raise our families,” Woods said.
Calvin, a classroom teacher, said crime, flooding and economic development represented challenges in the district. Throughout the District 3 forum, Calvin repeatedly spoke about the need for people to have a living wage so they could eat and feed their families. New businesses and new jobs would solve many of the city’s crime problems, according to Calvin.
“I believe that people need to eat and feed their families,” Calvin said. “I believe that District 3 needs to put itself in a position to bring jobs.”
“The Monroe city is in desperate need to attract industry,” she added later.
Later, Calvin took aim at Woods’ record on the City Council, arguing that District 3 needed a representative who could exercise common sense.
“You don’t vote on measures that didn’t come before the people,” Calvin said. “You don’t hike up the water bill on the people.”
In response to some of Calvin’s remarks, Woods claimed there were more than 400 people who got jobs and began to work in the district since she was elected to the City Council.
“To me, economic development is bringing jobs to this community,” Woods said. “I have done a lot to bring people to this community and get people employed.”
DISTRICT 4
In the District 4 race, candidates Carday Marshall Sr., Jesse Smith, Jesse Walker and Trandon Welch are campaigning to succeed City Council member Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson, who decided not to stand for re-election.
Marshall said he currently worked as a retail manager at the University of Louisiana Monroe and touted his record of service in District 4, too.
“I manage a $5-million budget, I’m familiar with budgets,” Marshall said. “I’ve had my car broken into in District 4. I’ve had my house broken into in District 4. So what you feel I feel.”
Smith, a local minister and educator, described southern Monroe as in desperate need of businesses and jobs.
“We have to fight for the southside of town because we have to make the southside of town a much more attractive place to live to get businesses to come into our communities,” Smith said.
Walker, a bus driver and hospital chaplain, also introduced himself as a longtime resident of the district. He also sparked laughs among the crowd when he said he had been married for 28 years, to the same woman. Litter and cleaning up the district were among his priorities, he said.
“I announced my candidacy on the corner of North 8th and Orange Street,” Walker said. “We were out there picking up trash. I feel there is too much trash and debris in our community.”
Welch called for revitalization of the district as well as other beautification initiatives, including a recycling program like one in Portland, Oregon.
When asked about their position on recruiting a casino to Monroe, Welch said the City Council should not make that decision.
“I would leave that up to the people to vote on that,” Welch said.
Walker appeared to take an undecided position, though he noted some of the possible economic dangers.
“We have a lot of people who are barely living as it is,” Walker said.
“I don’t think it would be wise to bring in casinos that would take from those what is needed.”
Smith said he had his own opinion about gambling, though he declined to specify.
“I would prefer we find better avenues to bring in money,” Smith said.
Marshall said he would let the people decide on that matter.
“I would just sit back and take a managerial approach and ask my constituents how they felt about that,” Marshall said. “There are pros and cons to having a casino here. You have to look at what’s needed here.”
DISTRICT 5
Candidates for District 5 include Kema Dawson, Chesancio “Chee Chee” Jackson, Kevin Johnson, Eugene Payne Jr., and Dewayne Wooten.
