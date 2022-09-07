Monroe City Chairwoman Kema Dawson was recently fired as executive director of the Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program (OMCAP).
OMCAP is a government-funded agency that provides job training, Medicaid assistance, household finances training and more.
Dawson claimed she was wrongfully terminated and that her termination was politically motivated because of previous conflicts between Dawson and Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods.
Woods serves as the vice president of OMCAP’s board of directors. The board of directors is responsible for the hiring and firing of the executive director at OMCAP.
Dawson told The Ouachita Citizen that Woods disliked her because she previously would not support Woods’ ambition to serve as chairwoman of the City Council. Instead, Dawson had cast her vote in favor of City Council member Doug Harvey becoming chairman.
“I told her when she asked me to vote for her, ‘No, I’m not going to do that because that could be considered as you bullying me since you’re technically now my boss,’” Dawson said. “I ended up voting for Doug Harvey and she’s been upset about that ever since.”
During an Aug. 2 meeting, the OMCAP board of directors entered executive session to discuss Dawson’s upcoming performance evaluation. Dawson was asked to leave during the executive session.
According to Dawson, certain board members shared details about the executive session. Dawson claimed that Woods—who chairs the OMCAP personnel committee—suggested terminating Dawson or giving her time off without pay, citing an incident that occurred in January.
Neither Woods nor any of OMCAP’s board members responded to The Ouachita Citizen’s requests for comment.
Speaking of the incident in January, Dawson told The Ouachita Citizen that she had permitted a production company to host practice for a stage play in OMCAP’s building after hours without the board’s permission. According to Dawson, this was not a punishable offense.
“I do the right thing, and I make sure that whoever uses our building, I’m there,” Dawson said. “I make them sign a waiver that says OMCAP is not liable for anything that happens. But what the board is not understanding is that that’s not an OMCAP-owned building, that’s a city-owned building. There’s nothing in our policy that states we cannot partner with people or that we can’t have different things going on.”
Dawson said the play practice did not affect business hours, no files were unlocked and that she was there the entire time. Dawson said the board never brought up the issue with her.
“They have never talked to me about it. They never said ‘Hey, we don’t want you to do this,’” Dawson said. “They never gave me any type of instruction regarding any of it.”
The board notified Woods in a letter that she had been terminated effective Aug. 16. Dawson said the letter did not give a reason for the board’s decision.
“I found out from people in the community and my employees calling me,” Dawson said. “They went to the office the next day and spoke to my executive staff to let them know that I was terminated. They never called me.”
At the time, Dawson was on a vacation in Costa Rica, which was from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.
“Larry Jefferson signed my vacation slip,” Dawson said. “As a matter of fact, he signed it the night of the Aug. 2 meeting.”
Jefferson, a Fourth Judicial District Court judge, is the president of OMCAP’s board of directors.
Dawson said she heard from a board member—whom she did not name—that the board was upset because they wanted to meet with her on Aug. 4, at which time she was also on vacation in Dallas, Texas.
Dawson said she rescheduled the meeting over the videoconferencing software known as Zoom but cancelled because she decided to wait until after her vacation.
“Since they were getting ready to talk about my performance, I decided I needed to have legal representation,” Dawson said. “Because I know Juanita Woods does not care for me and I knew it wasn’t going to be fair.”
Dawson said she believed the board could not properly evaluate her performance.
“They don’t ever come into my office,” Dawson said. “They don’t ever talk to my staff. They don’t know our day-to-day operations.”
Dawson said she planned to take action against the board for wrongful termination.
“I’ve already sent an appeal and I’m just waiting on their response,” Dawson said.
OMCAP’s board of directors include Jefferson, Woods, Mary Wilson, Mary Johnson, Valeria Rowley, Beverly Mance, Kenny Johnson, Bedie Lewis, Gerald Brown, Jerrilyn Profit, Sonya Jacobs, Michelle Allen, and Seane Kelley. No board member responded to The Ouachita Citizen’s requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.