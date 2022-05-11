The Monroe City Council voted earlier this week to commit some $540,000 as matching funds for a project building a 60-acre detention pond off Texas Avenue.
The city received some $2.6 million for the project through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Acting during its regular meeting on Tuesday, the City Council approved a resolution setting aside the matching funds to demonstrate the city’s financial commitment to the state Office of Community Development (OCD). OCD is overseeing the distribution of Watershed Initiative funding.
City Council member Juanita Woods offered the motion to approve the resolution, and City Council member Doug Harvey seconded the motion.
“A detention pond, I’m excited,” Woods said. “When is this going to get started?”
Construction is expected to start in July.
Kevin Crosby, the city’s consulting engineer, noted the detention basin would be built on Young’s Bayou near the city’s old dump area.
“There also will be one in the southwest corner of the airport to help the Booker T. area,” Crosby said. “OCD requires the city to say they have matching funds to receive the $2 million. Those funds are ready. They’re waiting on this resolution.”
Meanwhile, the city also approved the expenditure of some $245,000 to repair some deteriorating discharge lines at the city’s water treatment plant.
City officials explained the water treatment plant had discharge lines at the plant which had not been replaced or upgraded since 1969, requiring work before any further deterioration occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.