The Monroe City Council voted unanimously to reject a zoning change earlier this week that would have cleared the way for a new multi-family residence on Hickory Street after hearing a string of residents protest the development.
At its regular meeting held on Monday, the City Council took up a zoning request from Jerin Rountree to rezone a .33-acre tract from single family residence to high density, multi-family residence. The proposed plans entailed the development of a four-plex housing unit.
During a public hearing on the matter, several residents from the neighborhood around the proposed project claimed such a development was a risk to their lives and the value of their properties. Many referenced trouble they claimed to have experienced from residents at the nearby Oak Manor Apartments.
“We know what this kind of complex brings to the neighborhood,” said Eselener McCoy. “We have experienced it.”
“We’re talking about gunshots all doing the night, while you sleep, you hear the gunshots going off,” she later added.
According to Detra Mason, another resident, a suspicious group of adults already had a habit of gathering at a nearby playground to play cards and dominoes and engage in gambling.
Natalie Powell, who also lives nearby, claimed there was no way to know the Crips—a street gang originally from southern California—would not take up residence in the proposed development.
“We don’t know if it’s going to be the Crips,” Powell said. “We don’t know.”
Glenda Coward, who lives near the proposed development, said someone at the nearby Oak Manor Apartments once discharged a gun, resulting in a bullet that struck a flower pot at her home while a young child was present.
“I want to live on this street and retire there,” Coward said. “This is a quiet neighborhood. We don’t want it trashed.”
Glenda Coward’s husband, Randy, said tenants at Oak Manor Apartments have thrown rocks at him before. His household has experienced the theft of three bicycles and a masked tenant at Oak Manor Apartments once robbed two of his children and threatened to kill one of them, he said.
According to McCoy, the artist renderings of the new complex made it appear like a quality development but the rent would likely be high.
“And if it is going to cost something to live there and they can’t get anyone to live there, we’ll be right back where we are now, back to Section 8, where there are people who live there but do not care like we care,” McCoy said.
Echoing McCoy’s point about the depreciation of the value of their homes, Jesse McCoy also implored the City Council to reject the rezoning change.
“Keep it residential, single-family homes,” Jesse McCoy said.
City Council member Gretchen Ezernack offered the motion to reject the rezoning change. City Council members Doug Harvey and Juanita Woods seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
