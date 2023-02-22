The Monroe City Council last week tabled a vote to remove Monroe businessman Karl Dhaliwal from the Southside Economic Development District’s board of commissioners because of “pending litigation.”
Resolutions pertaining to Dhaliwal’s removal from SEDD and the appointment of his replacement were placed on the City Council’s Feb. 28 agenda.
Dhaliwal serves on SEDD’s board of directors as the appointee for the Monroe Chamber of Commerce. A dispute arose in January when Monroe City Council Chairwoman Kema Dawson and a representative from the Chamber of Commerce confirmed that Dhaliwal had resigned as a member of SEDD’s board of directors.
Other SEDD officials, including Dhaliwal, have claimed Dhaliwal never resigned and remains an active member of SEDD’s board.
Several SEDD members and concerned citizens spoke duringseddthe meeting last week and asked the City Council to allow Dhaliwal to continue serving as a SEDD board member.
Former Monroe City School Board member Rodney McFarland warned City Council members they might face opposition in the upcoming elections if they voted to remove Dhaliwal.
“If it’s back on the agenda, you are likely to have another house full to support Mr. Dhaliwal,” McFarland said. “Election is coming up soon. There will be those that remember.”
SEDD board member Roosevelt Wright spoke in support of Dhaliwal’s character and ability to serve on SEDD’s board.
“Mr. Dhaliwal’s presence is immensely important to the southside because he has shown himself to be a person that is concerned about the southside,” Wright said.
He described Dhaliwal as having “angel wings” and a strong moral compass.
“I would expect all of you to say you want to remove me—not Mr. Dhaliwal,” Wright said. “He’s the closest thing you’ve come to having a great board member.”
Dawson and city attorney Angie Sturdivant declined to comment on the “pending litigation,” which City Council member Doug Harvey cited as the reason for the postponed vote.
On another front, the City Council voted to apply for additional grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes program.
Ellen Hill, the city’s director of planning and urban development, applied for the same grant last year but missed the deadline. Applications were reopened in 2023 when the program did not receive enough applicants.
If awarded, the city would receive some $1.6 million to begin identifying and controlling lead-based paint hazards in eligible housing populations. The grant requires a $150,000 in local match that the city currently has allocated for housing projects.
The City Council also authorized Mayor Friday Ellis to enter into an agreement with the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC), allowing the city to accept another $1.6 million which the LHC received through the same grant program.
“This is a way for us to serve up to 50 residents in the city of Monroe and out in the parish,” Hill said. “It gets us started immediately with funds.”
The LHC’s grant covers all of Ouachita Parish while the grant the city applied for would only cover Monroe.
In other news, the City Council voted to commit $2.85 million in matching funds for a capital outlay project improving Youngs Bayou. Monroe was previously awarded $11.4 million in federal funding to enhance the channel capacity of the bayou.
City engineer Morgan McCallister said the project was essential for decreasing risk of flooding in Monroe after excessive rainfall.
“Bayou Lafourche backing up decreases the amount of time our infrastructure is able to hold water,” McCallister said. “Providing larger cross sections in Youngs Bayou will allow the city to have greater capacity as Bayou Lafourche drains down.”
