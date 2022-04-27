The Monroe City Council took steps on Tuesday toward establishing new minimum standards for commercial aeronautical activity at Monroe Regional Airport, making changes that had not occurred in eight years.
During its regular meeting, the City Council approved 48 pages of rules and regulations for commercial activity. Monroe Regional Airport director Charles Butcher III told The Ouachita Citizen the standards had not been updated since 2014.
“The FAA reviewed them and said they needed some revisions,” Butcher said. “The minimum standards are reviewed every three to five years, but they had not been reviewed in eight years.”
When asked if there was a specific incident that led to the review, Butcher said, “Well, we let the FAA look at them, and that’s the process for reviewing them, getting public comment, and having the City Council approve them.”
“If you want to bring in a mechanic shop or any kind of business, airports need minimum standards or criteria that businesses must abide by at the airport,” Butcher said.
When asked whether the minimum standards affected current businesses at the airport, Butcher said, “They could.”
Butcher said the minimum standards approved on Tuesday might be “easier” than those previously in place.
The City Council also revised its “Aviation” section in the city’s Code of Ordinances to give the airport director the discretion to set rules and and rates and regulations for safety, security, aircraft fueling, landing fees, fuel flowage fees, leases, facility rents and more.
“It gives me more latitude,” Butcher said. “It hadn’t been updated in many years. As we were looking at the minimum standards, we thought we would change those and the ordinances at the same time.”
In other business, the City Council agreed to seek bids for 10 new Chevrolet Tahoes outfitted with law enforcement equipment for the Monroe Police Department.
City Council member Juanita Woods questioned why the purchase was needed.
“We have an older fleet that needs to be replaced,” said Curt Kelly, the city’s purchasing director.
On another front, the City Council voted to seek bids for a project building a retention pond near Young’s Bayou. The project is estimated to cost some $1.5 million.
“We’ll be doing a retention pond in the old dump area,” said Arthur Holland, the city’s project manager. “We want to get it done in the dry part of the year and start in July. The plans are basically finished.”
Meanwhile, the City Council agreed to spend some $295,000 buying cloud-based surveillance cameras that would be installed at the Monroe Civic Center complex and maintained for 10 years.
“We’re replacing existing cameras that have run their lifespan,” said Doug Seegers, the city’s director of community affairs. “It’s a 10-year program with no additional cost over those 10 years.”
The cameras would cover the entire Civic Center complex, including the convention center, parking lots and more.
