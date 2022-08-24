The Monroe City Council voted on Tuesday to pay some $200,000 to Baton Rouge-based Carbo Landscape Architecture to create a master plan for city parks.
The professional services agreement calls for the development of a plan proposing improvements for the three largest parks in Monroe: Chennault, Forsythe and Charles Johnson parks.
In remarks to the City Council during its regular meeting, Kelsea McCrary, the city’s chief economic and cultural development officer, highlighted the master plan as a key goal of Mayor Friday Ellis’ administration.
“This is what we’ve wanted to do for years, and now we’re going to do it,” McCrary said. “We want this to be a place people don’t want to leave.”
According to Shannon Blakeman, a partner with Carbo Landscape, both short and long term plans would be developed for the parks.
“We want to talk to the community about what they want to see in those parks, and then work on it together to create long and short term plans,” Blakeman said.
McCrary said Carbo Landscape plans to improve the parks by solving problems while also focusing on beautification.
“Carbo takes smart principles and layers them into the community,” McCrary said. “They say, ‘You’ve got a drainage problem? How can we solve it in a way that elevates quality of life for residents without creating an eyesore?’”
According to Blakeman, Carbo Landscape also plans to look at smaller parks around the city and decide whether any improvements could be made.
On another front, the City Council voted to accept a bid of $752,895 from Highway Graphics LLC, a marking and striping company based in Monroe, to paint new stripes on roads throughout the city.
According to City Council member Doug Harvey, the city re-stripes lines in the city every year.
“We always do it right around the time school starts back,” Harvey said. “Usually school crosswalks will go first if we have any issues there.”
Harvey said striping was charged by the mile.
“It’s almost 100 miles worth of painting, and then a lot of linear feet of basic pavement striping,” Harvey said.
Meanwhile, the City Council also approved a facility assessment for all seven community centers in the city.
“For many decades, our community centers have needed upgrades,” said Patience Talley, the city’s director of community centers and programs.
Talley said during the winter storms and Hurricane Ida in 2021, the centers housed hundreds of displaced residents. Talley said the air conditioning in almost all of the centers went out at some point during this summer.
The facility assessment would evaluate what improvements need to be made in the community centers.
“We just have so much work that needs to be done,” Talley said. “We are hopeful that these types of improvements would allow us to draw funding to the community centers and to continue to offer the programs we currently offer.”
