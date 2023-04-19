The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to establish an economic development district between Downing Pines Road and Well Road and levy a one-percent occupancy tax on all hotels located in the district.
City expands tax district, levies new taxes
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
