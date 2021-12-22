The Monroe City Council signed off on an agreement last week hiring a Ridgeland, Mississippi law firm to help the city prepare a request for proposals seeking a developer for the riverfront complex proposed by Mayor Friday Ellis.
Last month, the city bought the former Ouachita Candy Company buildings and property for $1.4 million. Ellis hopes to issue a request for proposals for a developer who could transform the vacant buildings into a riverfront attraction in the downtown area.
Acting during its regular meeting on Dec. 14, the City Council hired Butler Snow LLP, a law firm based in Ridgeland, Mississippi to help draft the city’s request for proposals (RFP).
“I’ve developed a relationship with Mayor Ellis and he’s seen some of our work in other parts of the country, especially here in the southeast,” said Tray Hairston, with Butler Snow. “The goal is to look at all the project sites in the city that are ripe for development.”
Similar to the project proposed by former Mayor Jamie Mayo, the proposed riverfront complex could host events, generate sales tax revenues, revive the downtown and spark more economic development in the city, according to Ellis and his administration.
Under a public-private partnership, a developer is expected to coordinate the development of the property with a proposed extended stay hotel, areas for conference space, office space, 10 to 12 retail sites, restaurants, apartments, as well as an outdoor amphitheater.
“I think the project will be complicated, not the RFP, but the project itself,” Hairston said.
City Council Chairman Carday Marshall Sr. said he could anticipate that some people would want to be assured Butler Snow LLP would seek to make all considerations for the diversity of those involved in the project.
Hairston, who is an ex officio member of his law firm’s Inclusivity Committee, said the firm would follow the law but also would seek opportunities to work with disadvantaged business enterprise-qualified businesses when possible.
On another front, the City Council launched the Home in Monroe individual development award program supporting residents who try to buy a home within the city’s corporate limits.
The program could support the savings goal of future home buyers by providing a $2 match for every $1 a member saves, up to a total of $1,000 matched.
“Thanks to Homeland Bank and BancorpSouth, we’ve started this program,” said Ellen Hill, the city’s planning and urban development director. “It’s the first in Monroe. We’re very appreciative for the grant funds from BancorpSouth to do this.”
The city launched the program in partnership with Homeland Bank, where members must maintain a bank account and make monthly deposits.
“I wanted to compliment everyone involved in putting this together,” said City Council member Gretchen Ezernack. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for people in our community who want to have their own home.”
Members must obtain and maintain a credit score of at least 600.
“It’s an awesome program,” Marshall said.
