The Ouachita Citizen is expected to meet the city of Monroe at trial later this year in a public records dispute that began in 2020 when the city of Monroe sued the newspaper to prevent the public from reading then-Interim Monroe Police Chief Reggie Brown’s internal affairs records.
After a hearing last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Wendell Manning denied motions for summary judgment filed by the city and The Citizen, ruling that certain facts in the case could not be cleared up without testimony at trial.
Scott Sternberg, with the New Orleans law firm Sternberg, Naccari & White, pointed out many news outlets have obtained internal affairs (IA) files of police chiefs in Louisiana.
“We get IA files from cities all the time,” said Sternberg, who pointed out news outlets do not always disclose the contents of IA files because sometimes the contents do not warrant the public’s attention.
Sternberg represents The Ouachita Citizen as well as Farrar.
“There’s got to be something or they wouldn’t have sued us,” Sternberg said.
Under then-Mayor Jamie Mayo, the city sued The Ouachita Citizen as well as Monroe businessman Nick Farrar Sr. in early 2020 after the newspaper and Farrar submitted public records requests seeking Brown’s IA records. Mayo ultimately lost his re-election bid. Under Mayor Friday Ellis, the city has argued a police officer’s IA files are not subject to public scrutiny.
The Monroe Police Department had policies that prevented officers from obtaining their own IA file, according to Assistant City Attorney Casey Auttonberry, who presented oral arguments on the city’s behalf last week.
“It’s kind of odd that an officer can’t get a copy of these but a public requester could,” Auttonberry said.
During the hearing, it was revealed that the Monroe Police Department enforces a policy that states an officer’s disclosure of any internal affairs matters amounts to insubordination.
At the time when The Ouachita Citizen submitted its public records request, Mayo had announced his plans to appoint Brown as the department’s interim police chief. Sources at the police department informed The Citizen that Brown was Mayo’s favorite for the job. (Brown was later fired from the department for failing to act on a citizen’s complaint of police brutality; now-Police Chief Vic Zordan has said he terminated Brown’s employment because Brown waited to act on the citizen’s complaint for personal gain.)
During the Feb. 15 hearing, Sternberg pointed out the city originally asked the court to review the IA documents in question but now does not want the court to perform an inspection of the documents.
“Is this newsworthy?” said Sternberg, referring to Brown’s internal affairs files. “Does the public need to know?”
Manning indicated there were discussions of previous releases of MPD internal affairs documents, referring to 2014 when the city provided The Ouachita Citizen with an IA file concerning Brown’s time with the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit.
“What changed?” Manning said.
Auttonberry claimed the disclosure of Brown’s IA file in 2014 was “limited to one incident.”
As reported by The Ouachita Citizen in 2014, Brown claimed racism hemmed him in during his stint as a Metro Narcotics Unit agent. At that time, Brown was investigated by Monroe Police Internal Affairs for committing payroll fraud, specifically for billing 452 hours of overtime pay for casework in 2013 when he had only handled six cases that year.
The Ouachita Citizen reported on the matter after submitting a public records request to the city of Monroe. The city answered the public records request by releasing the IA investigative report pertaining to Brown’s alleged payroll fraud.
At the time, the Internal Affairs division determined that allegations Brown possibly committed payroll fraud were baseless though several discrepancies were discovered in Brown’s time sheets. Brown claimed he came under scrutiny only because “there is a severe double standard when it comes to treatment of Caucasian agents and African American agents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.