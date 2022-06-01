WEST MONROE – Members of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation announced today the City of West Monroe has been named as a State Cleanest City Contest winner for District G.
This year’s designation marks two years in a row the City of West Monroe has been named as a State Cleanest City Contest winner.
The Cleanest City Contest is sponsored by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell accepted the award on behalf of the City of West Monroe. She stressed the importance of having a clean, well-kept city and the role it plays in attracting new businesses, visitors and residents.
She thanked the community for their efforts to prepare for the contest, especially community service organizations such as Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful. Mayor Mitchell also offered her deep gratitude to city employees who worked diligently to clean throughout the city including Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Beautification and Code Enforcement.
“It takes all of us working together to make West Monroe a clean, attractive place that we can all be proud of,” said Mayor Mitchell. “I want to thank all of the organizations who volunteered their time and the city employees who went above and beyond to truly Take West Monroe to the Next Level.” reoccurring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.