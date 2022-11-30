Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, joined by several city officials and the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, hosted a small business meeting earlier this week to discuss current and upcoming development in southern Monroe.
City engineer Morgan McCallister shared information on the recently submitted capital outlay projects, which included five projects on the in southern Monroe. Ellis said one project in particular — the Texas/Standifer sewer line project — was vital for future development in the city’s southern area.
“This is public enemy number one when it comes to economic development in this city,” Ellis said. “Because if we can’t serve large business and industries sewer, there’s no way we can have and provide careers for families.”
The project aims to repair nearly two miles of main trunk line between Texas Avenue and Standifer Avenue. Phase one has cost some $12 million, according to McCallister, and Ellis estimated the entire project to cost some $30 million by the end.
“Here’s the thing about this line — It’s very critical for your business, for the growth of the city of Monroe,” McCallister said. “It serves approximately 40 percent of the city of Monroe. So if we want to grow in the south of Monroe — if we want to grow anywhere in the city of Monroe — we’ve got to get this line taken care of.”
DJ Fortenberry, executive and economic development liaison for the city, said the city began meeting two weeks ago with Louisiana Economic Development to discuss the state’s Development Ready Communities program.
During the program, LED plans to work with local business leaders and the community to find out what Monroe’s best assets are and what areas need to grow. The state would help the city make a plan for business and community development.
“A year ago we had the Site Selectors Guild, we invited some site-selectors from all over the country, and one of the main points they made is you need to be laser-focused and specific on what you’re good at and go after that,” Fortenberry said. “This right here will assess everything we have, what we’re doing really well at and what we need to hammer down on.”
Ellis said the Development Ready Communities program could help business in Monroe because it could result in local families with more disposable income.
“If families don’t have disposable income here in our community, they can’t go get their hair cut,” Ellis said. “They can’t go eat out as much, they can’t do what they need to do like they used to to spend money. My business ran on disposable income.”
Kema Dawson, chairwoman of the Monroe City Council, gave an overview of some ways the city plans to invest in southern Monroe.
Dawson said she would like to see something like Kiroli Park in West Monroe brought to southern Monroe along with more pavilions, better public restrooms and opportunities for live entertainment. She also said the city was considering ways to capitalize on the recently established Divine Nine Cultural District.
“One of the things I’m thinking about is a Divine Nine festival in Charles Johnson Park,” Dawson said. “Of course if we do a Divine Nine festival, we’re looking at LA Tech, Grambling, ULM — We have graduate chapters all over. It’s going to bring money into the city because people are going to have to stay at our hotels, buy at our gas stations, eat at our local restaurants.”
