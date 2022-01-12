The city of West Monroe recently learned the state would award a $1.8-million grant through the Water Sector Program to improve sewer infrastructure inside the city.
Specifically, the state’s Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget approved the grant as a recommendation from the Water Sector Commission’s Water Sector grant program. The program was established to provide grant funding for repairs, improvements and consolidation of community water and sewer systems around the state.
Grant funds will be used to complete a rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station, which services approximately one-third of the city’s residents, including one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
The Drago Street Sewer Lift Station was built in 1957 as part of improvements to the raw sewage collection and transport system. The Drago Street lift station remains the primary pumping station within the sewage collection and transport system and provides service to some 2,400 customers, including the city’s major commercial and medical facilities.
Work is expected to begin later this year.
West Monroe Mayor expressed appreciation for the grant and for the local lawmakers who advocated on the city’s behalf.
The city previously obtained $200,000 in state capital outlay, thanks to state Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe.
“This grant funding is a major win for the city of West Monroe,” Mitchell said. “The rehabilitation of the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station is critical for the sustainability of our community and longevity of our infrastructure system, ensuring we are poised for residential and economic growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.